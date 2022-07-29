Feds' Habitat Credit Program On Deck For First-Ever Regs

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the first time is working toward formally regulating a program that offers salable credits to private parties that protect endangered species habitats, a process that will force the agency to clear up gray areas that landowners, conservation banks and developers have navigated for decades. The species conservation banking program, which the service has relied on as a tool to protect species since the early 1990s, lets landowners and other private entities earn conservation credits for protecting a specific animal or plant species habitat, which then can be sold to project developers that need to...

