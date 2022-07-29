Texas Justices Turn Away Bid To Toss Pacemaker Implant Suit

By Katie Buehler (July 29, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a hospital's bid to toss a lawsuit accusing one of its doctors of negligently and unnecessarily implanting a pacemaker that caused a bacterial infection and other injuries to a patient. The justices denied Lubbock Heart Hospital LLC's petition for review, leaving in place a Seventh District Court of Appeals panel's decision that revived patient Kassandra McQuillen's lawsuit. The hospital had asked the state's high court in June to dismiss McQuillen's case, arguing that she couldn't keep her lawsuit afloat based on an untimely filed expert report. McQuillen never filed a response to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS