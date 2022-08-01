4 Labor Relations Lessons From Soccer League CBA

By Chris Deubert (August 1, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- In recent years, numerous reports have highlighted the shrinking number of American workers who are part of unions, particularly in the private sector. Yet, that trend seems to be slowing if not reversing. According to the National Labor Relations Board, union representation petitions increased to 1,174 in the period from Oct.1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, up from 748 during the same period in 2020 to 2021. This is a 57% increase.[1] Employees at the locations of several high-profile companies have voted to unionize, including Starbucks Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and, most recently, Trader Joe's Co. The resurgent labor movement raises questions for...

