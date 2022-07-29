McDermott Expands In Boston And Austin, Adds Four Attys

By Jack Rodgers (July 29, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has expanded its Boston and Austin, Texas, offices with the addition of a partner in Massachusetts and three additional attorneys in Texas, the firm announced Friday. Charles Larsen joins the firm in Boston, while Ryan Clark, Aashish Kapadia and Samoneh Schickel will work in the firm's Austin, Texas, office, the firm said. All the attorneys will work in the firm's intellectual property practice. William Gaede, who leads the firm's intellectual property practice, said in a statement that the lateral hires were part of McDermott's larger push over the past 18 months to focus on strategic growth....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS