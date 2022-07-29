GAO Won't Budge On Army Translator Protest Denial

By Jonathan Capriel (July 29, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office is standing by its decision to dismiss a protest over the award of a U.S. Army contract for translator and interpreter support services, saying it didn't get it wrong when it ruled the protesting party waited too long to lodge its complaint. Action Staffing Solutions petitioned the GAO to reconsider its decision, claiming the agency had made an error of fact, but in a decision made public Friday, the GAO said the Colorado-based company had failed to identify any such error. "Instead, Action Staffing repeats the arguments it made during our consideration of the underlying protest,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS