Software Biz Ex-Worker Barred From Using Trade Secrets

By Kelcey Caulder (July 29, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has granted a permanent injunction barring a web development business from possessing, disclosing or using trade secrets related to gym software allegedly stolen by the company founder from his former employer. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker on Thursday enjoined Joe Ybarra Jr. and his company Focal 55 Inc., a Maine-based web development business, from having or using trade secrets owned by digital agency Thinkbean LLC and subsidiary FitElephants LLC. Ybarra had been accused of accessing a secure online cloud service account belonging to Thinkbean and downloading the source code and software codebase for FitElephants' gym management...

