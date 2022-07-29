Subcontractor Retention Rates Cost Firm $13M Tech Contract

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 29, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Maryland consulting firm has lost out on a $13 million contract after a federal watchdog found that the Department of Homeland Security was right to deny the company's bid because it listed employee retention rates for its subcontractor and not the firm itself. In a June 30 decision published Friday, Government Accountability Office general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez rejected a protest by Immersion Consulting LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, over its elimination from the competition for a DHS project management order, ruling that the government did not err in its evaluation and that Immersion should have included its own employee retention...

