Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Albright Transfer Order In Apple Case

By Britain Eakin (July 29, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has declined to reconsider a panel decision from May ordering U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer BillJCo LLC's infringement suit against Apple over beacon technology out of the Western District of Texas to California.

The full appeals court, which has repeatedly hammered Judge Albright for abusing his discretion in turning down transfer requests, denied BillJCo's petition for rehearing en banc Thursday in a two-line order without providing its reasoning. The panel had found that Judge Albright abused his discretion in a February decision, in part by giving too much weight to the district court's ability to...

