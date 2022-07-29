DC Circ. Knocks NLRB, Orders 3rd Crack At Browning-Ferris

By Braden Campbell (July 29, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday vacated the National Labor Relations Board's decision clearing recycling company Browning-Ferris of joint employer liability, knocking the board for failing to grapple with the company's indirect control over a staffing company's workers, as another appellate panel directed it to do earlier in the case. Two members of a three-judge panel ordered the board to reconsider a July 2020 ruling that the Obama-era board unfairly sprang a revised test of joint employer liability on Browning-Ferris in a 2015 ruling, which another D.C. Circuit panel partially vacated in a 2018 decision. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,...

