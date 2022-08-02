Whole Foods Settles $15M Claims It Bankrupted Yogurt Maker

By Ryan Harroff (August 2, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods has agreed to settle a $15 million lawsuit alleging the grocer drove a yogurt manufacturer into insolvency when it terminated a milk purchase agreement. According to a joint notice filed in Georgia federal court Friday, Whole Foods Market Group Inc. and Asset Recovery Associates LLC, the assignee for creditors of now-defunct AtlantaFresh Artisan Creamery LLC, came to an amicable agreement during mediation July 21. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed and the notice states the parties are still finalizing the documents for the deal. The deal comes just a few months after U.S. District Judge Thomas...

