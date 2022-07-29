2 Firms To Lead Edgio Investor Suit in Del. Over Power Grab

By Rose Krebs (July 29, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC will lead a consolidated shareholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that directors of software solutions provider Edgio carried out an "entrenchment scheme" in connection with its $300 million acquisition of a Yahoo business unit. In an order entered Friday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn consolidated two suits and appointed investors George Assad and Diane Botelho as lead plaintiffs and the two firms as co-lead counsel. The order also set a schedule for briefings and oral argument on a motion to expedite the litigation. Assad and Botelho, both represented...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS