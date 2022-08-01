Alaska Co. Gets $29M To Expand Internet In Tongass Forest

By Caleb Symons (August 1, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $29.3 million to an Alaska Power and Telephone Co. subsidiary to expand broadband access in communities on Prince of Wales Island, in the state's southeast panhandle, the utility provider announced Friday. AP&T said in a statement that it plans to invest $9.8 million in private funds into the so-called SEALink South project, which will install fiber optic networks capable of at least 100 megabits per second in several remote communities on the 2,600-square-mile island. Surveying, permitting and environmental reviews are set to take place next year, according to the company, which said construction could...

