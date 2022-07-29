Fla. Gov. Proposes Anti-ESG Law For State-Run Funds

By Carolina Bolado (July 29, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed legislation Thursday that would ban state pension funds from selecting investments based on environmental, social and governance factors, bringing a growing backlash against these investment standards to the shores of the nation's third-largest state. In a news conference in Tampa, DeSantis said he intends to push a bill in the coming legislative session that would block State Board of Administration fund managers from considering ESG factors when investing the state's money. The bill would require SBA fund managers to only consider maximizing the return on investment for the retirees who depend on the funds, according to...

