Parler Beats Tech Biz's TM Suit Over Conflicting 'P'

By Andrew Karpan (July 29, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- EDITING -- A federal judge has let the controversial, conservative microblogging platform Parler out of a trademark lawsuit that claimed the design of the company's logo had tripped over the "nearly identical" logo of a Texas tech company. Both the tech company and the conservative social media website marketed themselves with a logo that includes a "nearly identical" stylized letter "P." The good news for Parler LLC came from the recently confirmed Nevada federal Judge Cristina Silva, who wrote there was little chance anyone would be confused between the right-wing social media company that claims to have 16 million users and the...

