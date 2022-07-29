Fla. Yacht Club Says Insurer Won't Cover Bank Transfer Fraud

By Alex Schuman (July 29, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida yacht and golf club has filed a lawsuit against insurers Swiss Re and Peleus, alleging that the companies refused to cover more than half a million dollars lost by the club in a data breach. The Landings Yacht, Golf and Tennis Club in Lee County, Florida, accused Swiss Re and Peleus of breach of contract in a complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. According to the filing, more than $575,000 was stolen using fraudulent wire transfers from The Landings' bank account from May 2021 through September 2021. The money was taken...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS