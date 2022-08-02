Ga. Gov. Taps Former State Court Judge For New Bench Role

By Emily Sides (August 2, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has replaced longtime Richmond County State Court Judge Patricia Booker, who officially stepped down on April 1, with a jurist who formerly served as a state judge for the county's court in Augusta. The governor appointed former Judge Pro Tempore Robert W. "Bo" Hunter III in Richmond County to replace Judge Booker, who had served as a state court judge since July 2007, the governor's office announced on Friday. As a judge pro tempore, Judge Hunter was appointed in 2019 to serve on a temporary basis in the county's magistrate, civil and probate court. Before taking on...

