Immigration Enforcement Can't Block Grants, 9th Circ. Rules

By Donald Morrison (August 1, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled that federal funds for criminal justice programs can't be withheld from states and counties that don't enforce immigration laws, upholding lower court decisions that found the denial an overreach of the U.S. Department of Justice's authority. In three consolidated appeals, a three-judge panel on Friday upheld decisions from the California and Oregon federal courts that said the DOJ, under the Trump administration, exceeded its authority by attaching immigration-related conditions in 2017 and 2018 to the disbursement of funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which supports criminal justice programs at the state and local government level....

