Collection Agency Escapes Class Action Over IRS Threats

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 1, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A collection agency that threatened to report debtors to the Internal Revenue Service escaped a class action lawsuit on the grounds that the letters didn't cause concrete harm, according to a New Jersey federal court. Judge Madeline Cox Arleo decided Friday that the leaders of the class action had no standing to sue Midland Credit Management Inc. in federal court under standards of harm established by the U.S. Supreme Court last year in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. While the couple leading the suit, Robert and Donna Schultz, said they felt panic, fear and confusion when Midland sent them letters trying to...

