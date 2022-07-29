10th Circ. Tosses Sanofi's EpiPen Antitrust Suit Against Mylan

By Matthew Perlman (July 29, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel ruled Friday that Sanofi-Aventis US LLC cannot pursue allegations that Mylan illegally blocked a potential competitor to its emergency allergy treatment EpiPen, finding there's not enough evidence of monopolization to show a jury. The panel issued a published opinion affirming a Kansas federal court's summary judgment dismissing antitrust claims against Mylan. U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby R. Baldock, writing for the panel, alluded in the introductory paragraph to the district court's "extraordinary" 89-page length, but said the issue presented was simple. "Can a plaintiff present a triable issue of monopolization without offering any evidence of actual or threatened consumer...

