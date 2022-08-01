Coinbase Insider Trading Case Raises Crypto Policing Issues

By Marc Berger, Michael Osnato and Martin Bell (August 1, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- On July 21, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., and two of his close connections — his brother and a close friend.[1] Billed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in its press release as the first ever cryptocurrency insider trading tipping scheme, the DOJ's indictment and SEC's complaint charged Wahi with orchestrating a scheme in which he leaked confidential information about which crypto-assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase's exchanges to his brother and friend, enabling...

