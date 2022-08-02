Texas Order Could Increase Patent Litigation In Calif. District

By Jeremy Elman and Chitrajit Chandrashekar (August 2, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A July 25 order from Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas shocked the patent litigation world. Judge Garcia's order stops patent plaintiffs filing in Waco, Texas, from automatic case assignment to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, who presently handles 25% of all patent cases nationwide in his courtroom. The change is already being felt, as 46 lawsuits were filed in July in front of Judge Albright before the order, but only four subsequently, with only one being randomly assigned to Judge Albright. Analysts appear split on what will happen to...

