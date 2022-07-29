No Early Win For Energy Co. In 11K-Member ERISA Class Suit

By Rachel Stone (July 29, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal court ruled Friday that an 11,000-member class of current and former retirement plan participants can take to trial their suit accusing Eversource Energy Service Co. of keeping underperforming investments in the plan lineup, determining the parties' clashing factual accounts demand a jury's audience. In her order, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall declined to grant Eversource's March motion for summary judgment of the workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The judge ruled that since the plaintiffs illustrated there were pending issues of material fact regarding their claims, a quick win for the utility company wasn't warranted....

