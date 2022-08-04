Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rulings Limiting Federal Agencies May Lead Congress To Act

By David Coale (August 4, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A conservative federal judiciary is expressing growing skepticism about the reach of the administrative state — the sprawling agencies that make up most of today's federal government.

As a result of opinions that limit agency power, Congress may be tempted to respond in-kind with limits on judicial power.

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent West Virginia v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency opinion may have given support to Congress in that regard, by confirming that Congress can have a uniquely strong interest in particular topics when compared to other branches of government.

Two recent cases illustrate current conservative thinking in the federal courts about...

