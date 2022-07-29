Netflix Says Unofficial 'Bridgerton' Musical Infringes Copyright

By Hailey Konnath (July 29, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Netflix on Friday went after the songwriting duo behind what the streaming service says is an unauthorized "massive, for-profit stage show" that rips off its hit original series "Bridgerton," alleging in D.C. federal court that the musical blatantly infringes Netflix's copyright. Netflix claims that songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear infringed the company's copyright with their Grammy Award-winning album of music based on the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" as well as a subsequent theater production. Netflix Worldwide Entertainment LLC said in its complaint that Grammy Award-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and their company, Barlow & Bear, have used Netflix's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS