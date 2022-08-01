Hospital Strikes $10.3M Deal In Religious Workers' Vax Suit

By Rachel Stone (August 1, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- NorthShore University HealthSystem agreed to pay $10.3 million to resolve a proposed class action from workers who claim the hospital's requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 conflicted with their religious beliefs, according to a filing in Illinois federal court. The parties asked the court Friday for a green light on their deal to end the plaintiffs' October lawsuit brought by a group of nurses, administrative staff and other health care workers claiming that they'd been discriminated against for their religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines. A filing in an Illinois federal court said Friday that NorthShore University HealthSystem agreed to pay...

