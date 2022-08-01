Real Estate Rumors: Natixis, Amber Heard, Brookfield

By Andrew McIntyre (August 1, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Natixis has loaned $70.01 million for a Frederick, Maryland, multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan to Rose Valley Capital is for The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit property at 100 Allesandra Court, according to the report. Amber Heard has sold a California home for $1.05 million on the heels of a jury recently awarding her ex-husband Johnny Depp $15 million in damages, the New York Post reported on Monday. The deal is for a three-bedroom, three-bath home on six acres in Yucca Valley, California, and the buyers are New Jersey investors Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS