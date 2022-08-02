TV Producer Wins Suit Over 'Controversial' Interview

By Alex Baldwin (August 2, 2022, 6:58 PM BST) -- An employment court has ruled that a veteran TV producer was unfairly fired after a snippet of a controversial interview went viral on Twitter. The Employment Tribunal said in a July 13 judgment published Friday that Ahmed El-Kalash's decision to broadcast an interview with controversial Egyptian academic Ahmed Subhy Mansour that could be considered offensive to many was not a good enough reason to dismiss him. A "single error of editorial judgment" in more than a thousand hours of broadcast material should not have resulted in El-Kalash's firing from his role at Alaraby Television Network Ltd., especially as the network didn't...

