Cobham Seals £2.6B Purchase Of Defense Co. After Court OK

By Najiyya Budaly (August 1, 2022, 4:49 PM BST) -- Aerospace and technology company Cobham has completed its £2.57 billion ($3.15 billion) acquisition of defense manufacturer Ultra Electronics, the companies said on Monday, after a London court cleared the deal. Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Ltd. and Ultra Electronics PLC said that the scheme of arrangement for the deal became effective on Monday, meaning that the entire share capital of Ultra is now owned by Cobham. The High Court sanctioned the scheme at a hearing on Thursday, the two British companies said. "Ultra and Cobham are pleased to announce that, following the delivery of a copy of the court order to the Registrar of...

