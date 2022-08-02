Personal Pensions Provider Hartley Enters Administration

By Ashish Sareen (August 1, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- Hartley Pensions Ltd. has been placed into administration at the request of the Financial Conduct Authority, with Peter Kubik and Brian Johnson of accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young LLP being appointed as the joint administrators, the FCA said Monday. Hartley is a provider of self-invested personal pensions, or SIPPs, authorized and regulated by the FCA. It also provides administration for some small self-administered schemes regulated by The Pensions Regulator. SIPPs are a type of account that allows members to take charge of their retirement savings where they control how much money goes in and when. A small self-administered scheme is a bespoke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS