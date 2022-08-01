WilmerHale, Simpson Drive $2.45B Deal For PerkinElmer Units

By Renee Hickman (August 1, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- PerkinElmer on Monday agreed to sell businesses focused on applied sciences and food to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $2.45 billion in an agreement shaped by the companies' respective legal advisers, WilmerHale and Simpson Thacher. The acquisition of PerkinElmer Inc.'s applied, food and enterprise services businesses strengthens New Mountain's portfolio in areas such as "atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and chromatography instruments, consumables and reagents that serve the biopharma, food, environmental & safety and applied end markets," according to a statement. As part of the deal, the PerkinElmer brand will be transferred to New Mountain, the statement said. Andre Moura,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS