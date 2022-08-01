HPE Says Oracle's $30M IP Win Lacked Copyright Evidence

By Ivan Moreno (August 1, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has urged a California judge to scratch June's $30 million jury verdict that concluded the company infringed on Oracle Corp.'s software updates and patches, arguing there's insufficient evidence that the products in question have valid copyright registrations. HPE said in a Friday filing that it should be granted judgment as a matter of law on all Oracle's copyright claims or be given a new trial, saying the company was prejudiced by jury instructions and evidence allowed at trial. The majority of HPE's arguments, however, focused on its contention that Oracle's Solaris operating system patches and updates are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS