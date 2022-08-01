Ill. Judge Temporarily Bars 'Fake' Merch In 'Godzilla' TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (August 1, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted Japanese film company Toho's bid to temporarily block allegedly counterfeit "Godzilla" merchandise, in its trademark suit against over 200 online marketplaces. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama awarded Toho Co. Ltd. the temporary restraining order in an order filed on Friday, preventing 249 internet storefronts from selling "Godzilla"-themed apparel and accessories that allegedly infringe Toho's registered trademarks on the blockbuster film franchise. According to Judge Valderrama, the provisional bar is warranted since Toho has demonstrated "a likelihood of success on the merits" for its active infringement claims. "An injunction serves the public interest here, because the...

