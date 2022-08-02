Serial Litigant Priest Loses Bid To Revive Discrimination Suit

By Silvia Martelli (August 2, 2022, 7:40 PM BST) -- A London appellate tribunal has refused to let a high-profile priest renew his discrimination claim against the Church of England, saying he should have sought permission before suing because he had already brought a series of controversial claims. The Employment Appeal Tribunal said on Monday that a lower tribunal was correct to rule that Paul Williamson's claim was void because the priest had breached a civil procedure order that requires him to get approval from the High Court before bringing new proceedings. Williamson has brought a series of high-profile suits over matters of Anglican faith and practice, including the ordination of...

