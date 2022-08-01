Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Grills USPTO On Twice-Remanded Ax Of Nike IP

By Britain Eakin (August 1, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday pressed an attorney for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred in a twice-remanded final decision that held Nike's footwear stitching patent invalid again in a long-running feud with Adidas AG.

The questioning came during a hearing over Nike's third appeal of the 2012 inter partes review of the patent, which involves knitting techniques for upper shoe portions. Nike contended that the PTAB violated federal law and flouted Federal Circuit precedent by letting Adidas off the hook for carrying the burden of persuasion that an amended claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!