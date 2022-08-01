BP Says Deepwater Plaintiffs' Experts Can't Support Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 1, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- BP PLC has asked a Florida federal judge to toss eight bellwether cases over the company's response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, saying experts can't back up the plaintiffs' claims that they were injured after exposure to toxic chemicals. Each plaintiff claims to have been exposed to tar balls, oily residue and other substances during cleanup work after the disaster, which killed 11 people and caused 5 million barrels of oil to spill into the Gulf of Mexico. But BP Exploration & Production Inc. and BP America Production Co. said Friday in two motions for summary judgment that they...

