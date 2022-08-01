QB Watson Sidelined 6 Games Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

By Tim Ryan (August 1, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A disciplinary officer on Monday suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games over multiple accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct, setting up a potential appeal that would test the NFL's new disciplinary system under a labor contract with its players' union. The NFL or the NFL Players Association could now choose to appeal the decision issued by Sue Robinson, the retired federal judge serving as a disciplinary officer selected by the NFL Players Association and the league, to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has authority under the collective bargaining agreement to modify the discipline. More than two dozen women...

