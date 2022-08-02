Aeromexico Union Wants Bankruptcy Court To Hear Vote Suit

By Rick Archer (August 2, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A union of workers at Mexican flag carrier Aeromexico is asking a New York bankruptcy court to rule on allegations it lied to an investment firm about what plan voting rights the firm would get when it purchased the union's Chapter 11 claims against Aeromexico. In a motion filed Friday in federal district court, the union sought to refer a suit over the claims purchase filed by buyer Invictus Global Management in New York state court in June to bankruptcy court, arguing a bankruptcy court judge's ruling is needed because the claims relate to Aeromexico's restructuring plan. The suit concerns Invictus'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS