JPMorgan Traders Guilty Of Spoofing But Beat RICO Charges

By Celeste Bott and Lauraann Wood (August 10, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury on Wednesday convicted two former JPMorgan traders on charges that they tricked outside commodities traders with fake precious metals orders to misrepresent market demand and maximize their own profits, but acquitted them and a third defendant of racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Jurors concluded after nearly eight days of deliberation that former traders Mike Nowak and Gregg Smith were guilty of wire fraud, attempted price manipulation, commodities fraud and spoofing. However, they acquitted the traders and co-defendant Jeffrey Ruffo of the racketeering and conspiracy charges they each faced stemming from their alleged conduct.

The government claimed that the...

