Tilton Tells Jury Zohar Investor Was Clear On Strategy

By Rachel Scharf (August 1, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt maven Lynn Tilton returned to the witness stand Monday in a $45 million civil fraud trial over her troubled Zohar funds, telling a New York state jury that she was upfront about the funds' business model when a German bank invested in the early 2000s. Tilton resumed her testimony as she and her Patriarch Partners companies square off against Hanover, Germany-based Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, or Nord/LB, in a long-awaited trial that opened July 14 before New York State Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen. The bank sued Tilton in 2015, alleging it bought $135 million worth of notes from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS