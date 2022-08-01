Bipartisan Duo's Bill Would Increase Afghan Visa Processing

By Alyssa Aquino (August 1, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat and a Republican, introduced legislation Friday that would speed up green card processing for vulnerable Afghan nationals who provided translation and interpretation services for the U.S. military. If passed, the proposal from Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Mike Waltz, R-Fla., would direct U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to "surge" the State Department's ability to process applications for special immigrant visas, or SIVs, which are green cards allotted to Afghans who supported U.S. operations in Afghanistan. The proposal comes amid efforts on several fronts, including from the White House, to speed up...

