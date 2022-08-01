Co. Seeks Coverage Of Allegedly Fraudulent Property Sale

By Daniel Tay (August 1, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A real estate company told a New York federal court Monday its title insurer must cover it in underlying litigation alleging it bought a $5.8 million property from individuals unauthorized to sell it and who were trying to defraud the property's owner. Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. incorrectly denied coverage to NY-32 Realty Group Inc. in underlying litigation alleging that the individuals who sold it a New York property were not authorized to sell it on behalf of the partnership that owned the property, the company said. The title insurance policy issued by Westcor covers the risk of NY-32 buying any...

