DHS Watchdog Reports Understaffing At Afghan 'Safe Havens'

By Alyssa Aquino (August 1, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog reported worker shortages at the military sites that provided a temporary refuge to Afghan evacuees, saying the understaffing left officials concerned they couldn't properly meet Afghan nationals' needs. The Office of the Inspector General for DHS reported Friday that department officials had failed to provide key staff, including social workers, pharmacists and teachers, at the eight military stations, or "safe havens," that housed Afghan evacuees while they were vetted and screened to enter the U.S. Despite the understaffing, the watchdog said DHS employees who were detailed to the safe havens "strived" to provide...

