Paul Weiss Guides $370M Refi Of Manhattan Office Building

By Grace Dixon (August 1, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP team helped Manhattan's largest office landlord secure a $370 million loan from Aareal Capital Corp. to refinance its share in a downtown Manhattan office building. The Aareal Bank subsidiary announced Monday that it closed the financing agreement for 100 Church St. with SL Green Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust focused on Manhattan commercial properties. "SL Green has transformed 100 Church Street into an award-winning green building since our acquisition of the property and its comprehensive redevelopment in 2010," SL Green Chief Investment Officer Harrison Sitomer said in a Monday statement. "We...

