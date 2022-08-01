Mo. Broadcast Co. Pulls Support For Radio Geotargeting Plan

By Kelly Lienhard (August 1, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Missouri-based broadcasting company withdrew the support of its stations for a proposed geotargeted broadcasting plan, stating that allowing stations to broadcast location-specific information could have negative effects on radio quality and hurt smaller stations. Zimmer Midwest Communications wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission on Friday rolling back comments made in 2020 by three of its stations to the agency supporting geotargeted broadcasts. The three stations advocated for the new technology that would give radio stations the ability to identify listeners' locations, and deliver content and advertisements based on that location before Zimmer Midwest took ownership. "While Zimmer is always...

