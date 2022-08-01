11th Circ. Reopens Worker's ERISA Disability Claim

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 1, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a man's individual Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit against Lincoln Life Assurance Co. of Boston, holding a federal judge in Georgia reviewing a disability benefits claim from Virgil Harris should have considered evidence outside the record originally before a company administrator. A three-judge panel, in an opinion published on Friday, reversed an August 2021 judgment on the administrative record in favor of Lincoln and remanded the case for further proceedings, holding Senior U.S. District Judge Clarence Cooper should have considered the additional evidence given the higher standard of review required in the benefits appeal. In many...

