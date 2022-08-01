Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yakama Tribe, City Get No Swift End To Toxic Landfill Row

By Andrew Westney (August 1, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday denied quick wins to both sides in the Yakama Nation's suit against Yakima, Washington, seeking costs connected to the cleanup of a former municipal landfill.

U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian ruled that the tribe's oversight qualified as "removal" action under federal Superfund law, but that it's still to be determined whether the costs comply with the National Contingency Plan.

The federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation had sought summary judgment on the city of Yakima's liability for the tribe's cleanup costs. The city said that the tribe's input on the cleanup wasn't...

