Yakama Tribe, City Get No Swift End To Toxic Landfill Row

By Andrew Westney (August 1, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday denied quick wins to both sides in the Yakama Nation's suit against Yakima, Washington, seeking costs connected to the cleanup of a former municipal landfill. U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian ruled that the tribe's oversight qualified as "removal" action under federal Superfund law, but that it's still to be determined whether the costs comply with the National Contingency Plan. The federally recognized Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation had sought summary judgment on the city of Yakima's liability for the tribe's cleanup costs. The city said that the tribe's input on the cleanup wasn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS