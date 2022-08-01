Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lululemon Landlord, Dentist Lose COVID-19 Coverage Bids

By Ben Zigterman (August 1, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Two New York federal judges praised the efforts of policyholders seeking COVID-19 coverage from their insurers but dismissed suits from a dentist and a landlord to businesses including Starbucks and Lululemon.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer rejected on Monday several arguments made by Broadwall Management Corp. that its policy with Affiliated FM Insurance Co. covers losses from the presence of COVID-19 on its properties.

While praising policyholders' efforts in trying to obtain coverage for COVID-19 losses from their insurers, two New York federal judges also dismissed suits from a dentist and a landlord. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"For the reasons cited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!