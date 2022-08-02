Senators Focus On Need To Extend FCC Auction Authority

By Christopher Cole (August 2, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A key panel of U.S. senators on Tuesday zeroed in on proposals to extend a Sept. 30 expiration of the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction off the airwaves, as a bipartisan group agreed at least a short-term extension is critical. Congress has never allowed the FCC's auction power to lapse in the nearly three decades since it was first granted, but lawmakers have only 22 legislative days left on the calendar before that happens if the Senate doesn't act. The House passed an 18-month extension of the authority last week, which is viewed as a stopgap that would give Congress time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS