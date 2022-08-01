Baker Botts Adds Energy Partner In Houston

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 1, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP hired a co-founder of Houston-based oil and gas pipeline law boutique Caldwell Boudreaux Lefler PLLC, bolstering its energy projects and transactions practice. Michelle Boudreaux, who was also a hiring partner and chief technology officer at her firm, has joined Baker Botts' global projects department in Houston as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Boudreaux left Caldwell Boudreaux in 2019, taking some time off to care for family members, according to the release. She said in a statement that she has "developed a tremendous respect" for Baker Botts throughout her two decade-long career. "The firm's global leadership in energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS