Albright Boosts Patent Verdict To $21M, But Won't Triple It

By Andrew Karpan (August 2, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has used a willfulness finding in a Western District of Texas jury's patent infringement verdict against a Chinese lighting manufacturer to boost the judgment in the case to over $21 million, but stopped short of tripling the verdict. The Friday ruling was good news for a different Chinese lighting manufacturer. Zhejiang-based Jiaxing Super Lighting Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. had used its California-based affiliate to avail itself of the federal courts in pursuing its patent suit against CH Lighting Technology Co., also based in Zhejiang but with a distributor in Waco, Texas. The decision came down the...

